Qarabag vs Omonia Nicosia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Qarabag host Omonia Nicosia at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Qarabag know that a victory would be enough to book a place in the last 16.

With 10 points in the bag from four games, the Horsemen have qualified for the knockout stages along with second-placed Basel, although the fight for the group's top spot is still on.

Omonia, meanwhile, are eliminated from the competition, having accumulated only two points from four games thus far and also scored the least number of goals in the group with three.

Their reverse fixture with Qarabag also ended in a 4-1 thumping, with the visitors fighting back from a goal down to net four times in the second half through Kady, Ramil Sheydayev and Maksim Medvedev.

Qarabag vs Omonia Nicosia Head-To-Head

The September reverse was their first-ever meeting in Europe, where Qarabag won 4-1 in Nicosia.

Qarabag Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Omonia Nicosia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Qarabag vs Omonia Nicosia Team News

Qarabag

Badavi Huseynov hasn't featured this season with an unknown injury, while Jaime Romero is out with ligament damage.

Filip Ozobic is set to return to the squad after missing their weekend clash with Keshla. Meanwhile, Musa Gurbanli could replace the out-of-form striker Ibrahima Wadji, who was on target against Kairat last time out.

Injured: Badavi Huseynov, Jaime Romero

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Omonia Nicosia

Ioannis Kousoulos and Eric Bauthéac are long-term absentees, while goalkeeper Fabinho sustained a shoulder injury at the start of the month and is still in the recovery process.

Injured: Ioannis Kousoulos, Eric Bauthéac, Fabinho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Qarabag vs Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI

Qarabag (4-2-3-1): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev; Abbas Huseynov, Maksim Medvedev, Kevin Medina, Toral Bayramov; Gara Garayev, Patrick Andrade; Kady, Filip Ozobić, Abdellah Zoubir; Ibrahima Wadji.

Omonia Nicosia (4-2-3-1): Francis Uzoho; Abdullahi Shehu, Tomas Hubocan, Hector Yuste, Jan Lecjaks; Jordi Gomez, Mix Diskerud; Loizos Loizou, Fotios Papoulis, Marinos Tzionis; Marko Šćepović.

Qarabag vs Omonia Nicosia Prediction

Qarabag are on the verge of securing a place in the last 16 and will go all out in their pursuit.

Omonia are winless in the competition so far and don't have the quality in their squad to overcome their Baku counterparts, who should comfortably cruise to another win here.

Prediction: Qarabag 2-0 Omonia Nicosia

