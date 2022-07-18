Qarabag vs Zurich prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Qarabag will square off against Zurich in the first leg of the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts overturned a one-goal deficit against Lech Poznan at home in the first qualifying round, securing a 5-2 aggregate win. Meanwhile, Zurich, the reigning Swiss champions, qualified directly for the second qualifying round. They're looking to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign.

However, the Swiss side might find it tough against Qarabag, who have qualified for the group stage of UEFA competitions every season since 2014-15.

Qarabag vs Zurich Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams across competitions. While Qarabag have faced Swiss opponents four times in UEFA competitions, Zurich will face an Azerbaijani club for the first time.

Qarabag faced Basel in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, suffering a 3-0 loss away and playing out a goalless draw at home.

Qarabag form guide (all competitions, including friendlies): W-L-D-D-W.

Zurich form guide (all competitions, including friendlies): L-L-W-W-W.

Qarabag vs Zurich Team News

Qarabag

The hosts don't have any reported absentees and should have a similar squad at their disposal as in the first qualifying round. However, new signing Julio Roamo has not been registered to play in this round.

Injured: None.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zurich

Becir Omeragic has not been included in the squad due to an undisclosed reason, while veteran midfielder Blerim Dzemaili's involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: None.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: Blerim Dzemaili.

Unavailable: Becir Omeragic.

Qarabag vs Zurich Predicted XIs

Qarabag (4-4-2): Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev (GK); Maksim Medvedev, Richard Almeida, Marko Yankovich, Abdullah Zubir; Filip Ozobich, Kadi Borges, Marko Veshovich, Kevin Medina; Elvin Jafarguliyev, Ibrahima Vadji.

Zurich (3-5-2): Zivko Kostadinovic (GK); Lindrit Kamberi, Marc Hornschuh, Karol Mets; Fabian Rohner, Antonio Marchesano, Adrian Guerrero, Fidan Aliti, Akaki Gogia; Ivan Santini, Tosin Aiyegun.

Qarabag vs Zurich Prediction

Qarabag secured an impressive 5-1 win in their previous game in the competition and head into this contest as the favourites. They have enjoyed a week's rest, which could benefit them.

Zurich, meanwhile, were hammered 4-0 in their 2022-23 campaign opener on Saturday and could struggle here. Qarabag are expected to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Qarabag 3-1 Zurich.

