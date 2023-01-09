Qatar vs Bahrain Prediction and Betting Tips | January 10, 2023

Qatar and Bahrain will face off against each other at Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium on the second matchday of the Arabian Gulf Cup on Tuesday (January 10).

The two teams are Group B’s top favourites, as evidenced by their performances on the opening matchday. Qatar beat Kuwait 2-0 to move to top spot and will hope to seal their qualification to the semifinals with a win over Bahrain. Qatar are looking to go all the way following their dismal 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.

According to their coach, The Maroon have come to Iraq with the 'spirit and vision' of the 2022 World Cup, which they hosted late last year. Anything short of the title would be deemed a disappointment. However, overcoming Bahrain won’t be easy, as they're just as good as Qatar and are eyeing the group’s top spot too.

Bahrain claimed maximum points from their opener in a 2-1 win over UAE. They sit second in the group, behind leaders Qatar on goal difference. A second straight win would seal their passage to the last four. However, in case of a draw or a loss, Bahrain will go through if they win their third game.

Muharabi Dilmun are the defending champions, having won the previous edition (2019) – their first and only title. They're confident of surmounting the group stage and reach the knockouts.

The results from their last three games with Qatar are evenly split – each side winning once, while one game ended in a draw. Who will blink this time?

Qatar vs Bahrain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Qatar have won and lost once in their last five meetings with Bahrain, while three other games have ended in draws.

Qatar scored three goals and conceded thrice against Bahrain in their last five clashes.

Qatar are among three teams to have won the Gulf Cup thrice, the other two being Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Bahrain have been runner-up four times and have finished in third place three times.

Qatar have won twice in their last five games, losing thrice, while Bahrain have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: Qatar – W-L-L-L-W; Bahrain – W-L-D-L-L

Qatar vs Bahrain Prediction

Clashes between the two teams comprise one of the hottest rivalries in the region. The winner of Tuesday’s game will also claim the bragging rights.

Muharabi Dilmun lost three of their four friendlies, drawing one, before this tournament. However, their showing against UAE was impressive, so they will hope to continue the same here.

Qatar, meanwhile, are expected to see off the challenge of Bahrain and bolster their lead atop Group B.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 Bahrain

Qatar vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Qatar

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Qatar to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bahrain to score - Yes

