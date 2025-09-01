Qatar vs Bahrain Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2025

Qatar will welcome Bahrain to Al Thumama Stadium in an international friendly on Wednesday. Both teams are set to play one more friendly later this week against different opponents before concluding their international break.

The hosts had met their U-23 side last month, ahead of that team's participation in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, and recorded a 3-1 win. They played Lebanon a week later and suffered a 1-0 loss.

Dilmun's Warriors were last in action in a friendly against Slovenian club Primorje in July and recorded a 3-1 win. Omar Saber, Hussain Abdulkarim, and Abdulla Al Subaie were on the scoresheet in that match.

Qatar vs Bahrain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two neighbors have crossed paths 40 times in all competitions, including friendlies. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 11 wins. The Maroons are not far behind with nine wins, and as many as 20 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2023 Gulf Cup, and Dilmun's Warriors registered a 2-1 win.

They last met in an international friendly in 2013, and the two teams settled for a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have lost five of their last six games in all competitions. Notably, they have failed to score in four games in that period.

The Maroons have suffered just one defeat at home in 2025, with that loss registered against Lebanon in the unofficial friendly last month.

The hosts have scored one goal apiece in their last four games in this fixture.

Qatar vs Bahrain Prediction

The Maroons have registered just one win against the visitors since 2004, which is a cause for concern, though that win was registered at home in the FIFA Arab Cup. They have scored six goals in three home games in 2025 and will look to continue that form.

The Pearl Divers have recorded just two wins in 2025 thus far, with one of them registered on their travels. They have failed to score in four of their last six games and will look to improve upon that record.

Both teams are warming up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with friendlies this month and will look to avoid injuries. With that in mind and considering their current form, they are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Qatar 1-1 Bahrain

Qatar vs Bahrain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

