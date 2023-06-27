Qatar vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2023 

Qatar will face Honduras at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday in the group stages of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The Maroons endured a difficult start to their Gold Cup campaign last weekend as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Haiti. They took the lead just 20 minutes after kick-off, with Yusuf Abdurisag getting on the scoresheet before seeing their opponents draw level from the penalty spot in the first half. Haiti clinched all three points deep into additional time.

Qatar sit third in their group with zero points. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Thursday.

Honduras also suffered a losing start to the continental showpiece, suffering a 4-0 defeat to Mexico after conceding two goals in either half. They could have no complaints about the result after managing just one shot in the opposition box throughout the game.

Los Catrachos sit rock-bottom in their group with zero points and will be looking to pick up their first win of the competition this week.

Qatar vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two nations.

Qatar have won their two previous games in this fixture, with their most recent triumph being a 1-0 victory in a friendly clash back in October last year.

Honduras are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Los Catrachos have the worst defensive record in the Gold Cup so far with a goal concession tally of four.

The Maroons are without a clean sheet in their last six games.

Qatar were ranked 61st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 19 places above their midweek opponents.

Qatar vs Honduras Prediction

Qatar have lost three of their last four games and have won just one of their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, won their two games in this fixture and will be looking to extend that streak this week.

Honduras are on a three-game losing streak and have won just two of their last seven games across all competitions. They have struggled in front of goal in recent times and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Qatar 1-0 Honduras

Qatar vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Los Catrachos' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Honduras' last five matches)

Poll : 0 votes