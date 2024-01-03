Qatar vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 5th 2024

Qatar will face Jordan on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The home side are gearing up for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup and have appointed former Espanyol boss Tintin Marquez as the new head coach. They faced Cambodia in a preparatory game on New Year's Eve, picking up a largely comfortable 3-0 victory on home soil with the nation's top scorer Almoez Ali scoring a brilliant first-half hat-trick to clinch the win for the Maroons.

Qatar will kick off their Asian Cup group campaign against Lebanon next week and will be looking to finalize their preparations for the clash on Friday.

Like their hosts, Jordan will also take part in the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar later this month. However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Lebanon in a friendly clash last Thursday with veteran striker Hamza Al-Dardour opening the scoring for the Chivalrous Ones before their opponents turned the game on its head late in the game.

Jordan will now be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways before they kick off the continental showpiece.

Qatar vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between the two teams. Qatar have won 13 of those games while Jordan have won five times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met in a friendly clash back in December 2018 which the Maroons won 2-0.

Qatar have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

Jordan are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Chivalrous Ones were ranked 87th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 29 places behind their midweek opponents.

Qatar vs Jordan Prediction

Qatar have won their last three games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous five. They put out a strong showing against Cambodia last time out and will be looking to build on that this week.

Jordan are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost six of their last seven matches. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form should see the Maroons win this one.

Prediction: Qatar 3-1 Jordan

Qatar vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Qatar's last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Jordan's last six matches)