Qatar vs Serbia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2021 

Qatar and Serbia will trade tackles at the Nagyerdei Stadion in Debrecen, Hungary in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Serbia will use the game as preparation for their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg three days later. Qatar will take on Portugal in another friendly at the same venue.

The 2022 World Cup hosts have secured their place at the tournament but were invited by UEFA to be part of Group A in the qualifiers to boost their preparations. The games do not count as official fixtures and are instead considered friendlies.

The Maroons were last in action when they suffered a 1-0 defeat to USA in the semifinals of the 2021 Gold Cup. Gyasi Zardes scored a late winner to help the USMNT progress to the final of the tournament they eventually won.

Serbia fell to a 1-0 defeat against Japan in a friendly played back in June. Junya Ito scored the match-winner three minutes into the second half.

Qatar vs Serbia Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two nations. Their first clash came in a friendly back in September 2016.

Sebastian Soria scored a first-half hat-trick to help Qatar pick up a 3-0 victory at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

The AFC Asian Cup champions were impressive in the last Gold Cup and made it all the way to the semifinal where they bowed to eventual champions USA.

Serbia failed to secure qualification for Euro 2020 and did not win any of their two friendlies in the last international window.

Qatar form guide: L-W-W-W-D

Serbia form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Qatar vs Serbia Team News

Qatar

Coach Felix Sanchez named a 31-man squad for the upcoming 'qualifiers' against Serbia, Portugal and Luxembourg. Striker Mohammed Muntari suffered an injury in training and has been ruled out of upcoming games.

Injuries: Mohammed Muntari

Suspension: None

Serbia

Coach Dragan Stojkovic called up 31 players for the friendly against Qatar as well as upcoming qualifiers against Luxembourg and Republic of Ireland.

The squad is headlined by proven players including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic.

Stojkovic might, however, use this friendly to test some of the newer faces on the international scene.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qatar vs Serbia Predicted XI

Qatar Predicted XI (4-3-3): Saad Al Sheeb (GK); Pedro Miguel Carvalho, Abdelkarim Hassan, Tarek Salman, Ahmed Suhai; Karim Boudiaf, Assim Madibo, Abdullah Al-Ahrak; Ali Almoez, Ahmed Alaaeldin, Yusuf Abdurisag

Serbia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Mile Svilar (GK); Milos Veljkovic, Marko Petkovic, Alexsa Terzic, Filip Mladenovic; Filip Kostic, Filip Duricic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Dusan Tadic; Dusan Vlahovic

Qatar vs Serbia Prediction

Serbia are likely to place more priority on the upcoming qualifiers with valuable points at stake rather than this game against Qatar. This could see them lower the tempo of the game with one eye firmly placed on fixtures against Luxembourg and Ireland.

Qatar, on the other hand, have been impressive in recent months and we are backing the Asian champions to pick up a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 Serbia

