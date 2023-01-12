Qatar vs UAE Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13, 2023

Qatar and UAE will battle for three points in the ultimate group stage contest at the ongoing Arab Gulf Cup on Friday (January 13).

The hosts of the most recent FIFA World Cup are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Bahrain. Qatar took the lead through Ahmed Alaaeldin's 26th-minute strike, but Mohammed Waad's own goal and Yusuf Huilal's 89th-minute penalty saw Bahrain complete a comeback win.

UAE, meanwhile, fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Kuwait in their last outing. Ahmed Al Dhefiri scored the winner in the first minute of injury time to help his team claim the win.

The loss saw Al Abyad drop to third in Group B, having garnered three points from two games. Qatar, meanwhile, are level on points with UAE but occupy second spot by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Qatar vs UAE Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 30 previous occasions in the past. Qatar lead 14-10.

Their most recent meeting in December 2021 saw Qatar claim a memorable 5-0 victory in the semifinal of the 2021 FIFA Arab Club which they hosted.

Their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals, with Qatar scoring 2+ goals in four games in this sequence.

UAE have lost four of the last five away games.

There has not been a draw in seven games between the two sides since 2009. UAE won the first four clashes, while Qatar have won the last last three.

Qatar vs UAE Prediction

The Gulf Cup offers an excellent opportunity for Qatar to rebound from their poor performance at the World Cup. Bruno Pinheiro's side need only a point in their final game to secure progress but are likely to go all out in search of a fourth successive victory against UAE.

Both sides have enough quality to find the net, with their recent games tending to be high-scoring affairs. Qatar should claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Qatar 2-1 UAE

Qatar vs UAE Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Qatar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

