Qingdao FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Qingdao FC will trade tackles with Henan Songshan Longmen in a Chinese Super League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Chongqing Liangjian on Thursday, with Huang Xiang scoring the match-winner in the 79th minute.

Henan Songshan Longmen were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline away to Guangzhou FC on the same day. Alan and Aloisio scored second-half goals to give the hosts the victory.

The defeats left Qingdao and Henan in bottom place and fifth spot in Group A respectively. The hosts have picked up just seven points from 12 matches, while Henan Songshan Longmen have garnered 14 points.

Qingdao FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the sides on matchday six of the current campaign ended in a 2-0 victory for Henan Songshan Longmen. Fernando Karanga and Pu Chen scored second-half goals to fire their side to victory.

They met earlier in the quarterfinal of the 2014 Chinese FA Cup and Qingdao FC progressed on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

The hosts are currently on a seven-game losing run and are top candidates for relegation. Henan have posted two victories from their last five league games.

Qingdao FC form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: L-W-L-W-D

Qingdao FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Team News

Qingdao FC

The hosts have a relatively full-strength squad for this encounter. There are no injury concerns for manager Wu Jingui. However, defender Liu Jiashen will be suspended following his injury time dismissal against Chongqing.

Injured: None

Suspension: Liu Jiashen

Henan Songshan Longmen

Forward Mohamed Boya Turay is still sidelined with a long-term metatarsal fracture. There are no suspension concerns for Henan Songshan Longmen.

Injury: Mohamed Boya Turay

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Zhenli Liu (GK); Wei Wang, Jagos Vukovic, Peng Li, Ting Zhu; Peng Lu, Jiali Hu; Romain Alessandrini, Jianrong Zhu, Xiaoxuan Ji; Dejan Radonjic

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Pu Chen, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Fernando Karanga, Henrique Dourado

Qingdao FC vs Henan Songshan Longmen Prediction

Qingdao's free fall does not look like stopping anytime soon and it is hard to see where their next victory would come from.

The visitors have not been too impressive themselves, but they will not have a better opportunity to get back to winning ways. We are predicting a narrow victory for Henan Songshan Longmen.

Prediction: Qingdao FC 0-1 Henan Songshan Longmen

