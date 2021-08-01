Qingdao FC vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Qingdao FC will host Shandong Taishan at the Conson Stadium on Monday, with three points on the line in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Guangzhou City on Friday. Zhu Jianrong stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace but it was not enough for the visitors.

Shandong Taishan picked up a routine 2-0 victory over Henan Songshan Longmen. Marouane Fellaini put the home side ahead in the 40th minute before missing a penalty seven minutes later. Guo Tianyiu made sure of the result with his second-half strike.

That victory left Taishan at the summit of the standings, with 21 points picked up from 10 games. They are level on points with Shenzhen and need a victory to maintain their spot at the top.

Qingdao FC are rooted to the bottom of the table in Group A. They have garnered just seven points from 10 games.

Qingdao FC vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

Shandong Taishan have won the last three meetings between the two sides with an 8-0 aggregate score.

Their most recent meeting came in May, when Wu Xinghan and Guo Tianyiu scored quickfire first-half goals to help Taishan pick up a 2-0 victory.

The hosts have lost seven of their 10 league games this term. Shandong Taishan have won six and drawn three of their 10 matces in the CSL so far.

Qingdao FC form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Shandong Taishan form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Qingdao FC vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Qingdao FC

The hosts have a relatively full-strength squad for this encounter. There are no suspension or injury concerns for manager Wu Jingui.

Injured: None

Suspension: None

Shandong Taishan

The visitors will be without midfielder Zhang Chi, who is still sidelined with a fractured leg. There are no suspension concerns for Taishan.

Injured: Zhang Chi

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shi Zhao; Xiang Gao, Jian Liu, Jiang Weipeng, Yu Yang; Ji Xiaoxuan, Hu Jiali, Hao Wang, Zhou Junchen; Romain Alessandrini, Dejan Radonjic

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang; Yang Liu, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Marouane Fellaini, Jun-Ho Son, Xin Xu; Binbin Liu, Pedro Delgado, Liuyu Duan

Qingdao FC vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Qingdao FC have been in free fall this term and have not been up to par with the standards expected in the CSL. Shandong Taishan, by contrast, have been flying high and are heavy favorites in this game.

The hosts' blunt attack means that they might not trouble the compact defense of Taishan, while their porous backline could be punished by the visitors. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Hao Wei's side.

Prediction: Qingdao FC 0-2 Shandong Taishan

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P