Qingdao Huanghai vs Wuhan Zall prediction, preview, team news and more | CSL 2020

Qingdao Huanghai is set to face Wuhan Zall at the Suzhou City Stadium tomorrow in Chinese Super League (CSL) action.

Qingdao Huanghai comes into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Hebei China Fortune on Thursday. A Joseph Minala own goal and a Samir Memisevic strike earned the points for Xie Feng's men, while Zhu Jianrong scored the consolation goal for Qingdao Huanghai.

Both sides had men sent off, with Romain Alessandrini and Zhang Chengdong of Qingdao Huanghai and Hebei China Fortune respectively given their marching orders in the second half.

Wuhan Zall beat Tianjin TEDA 2-1 in its most recent fixture on Wednesday, courtesy of goals from Jean Kouassi and Lio Junjian. Johnathan scored the sole goal for Tianjin TEDA.

⚽️65’ Gol de Jean Evrard Kouassi pic.twitter.com/GCsrhxCb3f — Leonardo (莱昂纳多) Hartung (@HartungLeo) August 26, 2020

Qingdao Huanghai vs Wuhan Zall Head-to-Head

Only one head-to-head game has been played between the two sides, with Wuhan Zall beating Qingdao Huanghai 2-0.

An own goal from Yaki Yen and a goal from Liu Yun secured the win for Wuhan Zall.

Qingdao Huanghai form guide in the CSL: D-D-D-W-L

Wuhan Zall form guide in the CSL: W-L-W-L-W

Qingdao Huanghai vs Wuhan Zall Team News

Qingdao Huanghai manager Wu Jingui will be without the services of important winger Romain Alessandrini as the former Marseille man is suspended for this game. Other than that disciplinary issue, there are no other players unavailable for Qingdao Huanghai.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Romain Alessandrini

Wuhan Zall has no known injury issues, and manager Jose Manuel Gonzalez Lopez is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Qingdao Huanghai vs Wuhan Zall Predicted XI

Qingdao Huanghai Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liu Zhenli, Zou Zheng, Liu Jiashen, Jagos Vukovic, Wang Wei, Gao Xiang, Yaki Yen, Joseph Minala, Memet-Abdulla Ezmat, Wang Jianwen, Wang Fei

🇨🇲 Midfielder Joseph Minala pulled the strings in midfield from start to finish for Qingdao Huanghai in their 0-2 away win against Taijin Teda in match day six of the Chinese Super League. @FecafootOfficie @MbomboSeidou @cfootcameroun @CamerounFC @rsi_sport @setoo9 @ChineseSuper pic.twitter.com/WRYk9VZXmw — Muambo Edward (@ElMuambo) August 23, 2020

Wuhan Zall Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dong Hengyi, Ming Tian, Liao Junjian, Han Pengfei, Zhang Chenglin, Wang Kai, Li Hang, Song Zhiwei, Luo Yi, Hu Jinghang, Jean Evrard Kouassi

Qingdao Huanghai vs Wuhan Zall Prediction

Qingdao Huanghai currently sits sixth in the Chinese Super League table, and have won only one out of their last five games. The absence of Romain Alessandrini could be a problem, with Gao Xiang and Joseph Minala required to step up if Qingdao Huanghai is to register a positive result.

Wuhan Zall, on the other hand, will rely on Jean Evrard Kouassi for opportunities in attack. Hu Jinghang and Song Zhiwei will have to be at their very best.

Prediction: Qingdao Huanghai 1-3 Wuhan Zall

