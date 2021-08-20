QPR vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR will look to continue their winning run in the EFL Championship when they welcome Barnsley to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.

QPR are coming off an entertaining 3-2 win over Middlesbrough. Rangers held on to secure all three points despite Moses Odubajo getting sent off in the 50th minute.

Lyndon Dykes and Chris Willock each scored a goal for the visitors, and Jonny Howson's own-goal rounded off the scoring.

QPR are third in the championship table, with seven points from three matches played.

Meanwhile, Barnsley are 13th in the standings with four points from three games. They succumbed to a 1-0 loss to Luton Town in their last league game, and the side are still finding their feet under Markus Schopp's tutelage.

QPR vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley have played 27 matches against each other so far, with the latter team winning on nine of those occasions. QPR have won 14 games, while four matches ended in draws.

QPR Championship form guide: D-W-W

Barnsley Championship form guide: D-W-L

QPR vs Barnsley Team News

QPR

Moses Odubajo will be unavailable for selection following his red card, and Osman Kakay is the favorite to replace him. Charlie Austin and Sam McCallum could feature against Barnsley after recovering from injuries and ailments, respectively.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Moses Odubajo

𝘎𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘯𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯 ✅

𝘝𝘪𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘺 𝘯𝘶𝘮𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘸𝘰 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯 ✅



𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸 on Rangers' victory over Middlesbrough. #QPR | @chriswillock pic.twitter.com/ItJLNYKFY3 — QPR FC (@QPR) August 19, 2021

Barnsley

Carlton Morris has been ruled out for six to eight weeks due to a knee injury. New signings Obbi Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka will be unavailable due to work permit issues.

Injured: Carlton Morris

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Obbi Oulare, Aaron Leya Iseka

QPR vs Barnsley Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Jordan Archer; Yoann Barbett, Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Osman Kakay; Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin

🗣️ Romal Palmer has previewed Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against @QPR. — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) August 19, 2021

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Toby Sibbick, Michal Helik, Liam Kitching, Callum Brittain, Callum Styles, Josh Benson, Ben Williams, Devante Cole, Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser

QPR vs Barnsley Prediction

Barnsley have been an exciting side that plays scintillating football, but we are afraid that it won't be enough to get them past a well-organized team like QPR.

Rangers are gunning for promotion to the Premier League and are expected to register a relatively comfortable win on Saturday.

Prediction: QPR 2-0 Barnsley

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P