QPR vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The English Championship continues this week and will see QPR host Blackpool at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Wednesday night.

QPR began the year in superb fashion but have derailed from that in recent weeks. They played out a 1-1 draw against Hull City last time out, with Ilias Chair scoring a late equalizer for the Hoops.

The home side still sit in the promotion playoff spots despite poor results recently. They are fourth in the league standings with 53 points from 32 games and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their pursuit of top-flight football.

Blackpool have been rather inconsistent in recent outings with three wins, three draws and four losses in their last 10 games across all competitions. They played out a 1-1 draw against Cardiff City in their last game and were fortunate to pick up a point as their opponents were the more threatening side.

The visitors sit 15th in the Championship table with 42 points from 32 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Wednesday.

QPR vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 30th meeting between QPR and Blackpool. The hosts have won 14 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won four times. There have been 11 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November. The game ended 1-1.

QPR Form Guide: D-L-L-D-W

Blackpool Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D

QPR vs Blackpool Team News

QPR

Lee Wallace has been ruled out of Wednesday's game due to injury, while Sam McCallum is a doubt as he makes his way back to full fitness.

Injured: Lee Wallace

Doubtful: Sam McCallum

Suspended: None

Blackpool

The visitors have a lengthy injury list ahead of Wednesday's game which includes Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, Richard Keogh, James Husband and Keshi Anderson.

Injured: Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, Richard Keogh, James Husband, Keshi Anderson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Blackpool Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng (GK); Robert Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne; Moses Odubajo, Sam Field, Jeff Hendrick, Albert Adomah; Christopher Willock; Ilias Chair, Charlie Austin

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Reece James, Marvin Ekpiteta, Jordan Thorniley, Dujon Sterling; Charlie Kirk, Callum Connolly, Kevin Stewart, Josh Bowler; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

QPR vs Blackpool Prediction

QPR are on a four-game winless run in the league and five across all competitions, their poorest run of form since late 2020. They are, however, unbeaten in their last six home games and will be looking to capitalize on that.

Blackpool have not won any of their last three games but have lost just one of their last seven league games. They have managed to score at least one goal in every game they have played this year and could come away with a point on Wednesday.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Blackpool

