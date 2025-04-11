QPR vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

QPR take on Bristol City in the 42nd round of games in the Championship on Saturday. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the points table.
Marti Cifuentes' QPR are coming off a 3-1 win at Oxford United in midweek. The Hoops went ahead through a Ronnie Edwards seventh-minute strike before Ole Romeny put one through his own net on the cusp of half-time to double their advantage.
Stanley Mills reduced arrears for the newly promoted side just past the hour mark, but Yang Min-hyeok's 91st-minute strike restored QPR's two-goal lead, confirming the three points. Snapping a four-game winless streak, losing twice, Cifuentes' side are up to 15th in the standings, with 49 points from 41 games, winning 12.
Meanwhile, Liam Manning's Bristol are fresh off a 2-1 home win over 10-man West Bromwich Albion in their previous outing. Following a goalless first period, Nahki Wells put the Robins in front just before the hour mark before Alex Mowatt responded for the visitors six minutes later.
Bristol, though, had the last laugh, bagging a dramatic 96th-minute winner through Haydon Roberts to remain fifth in the points table, with 63 points from 41 games, winning 16.
On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the QPR-Bristol Championship game at Loftus Road:
QPR vs Bristol City head-to-head stats and key numbers
- In 100 meetings across competitions, QPR lead Bristol 38-35, including a 1-1 Championship draw at Bristol in their latest clash in December.
- Bristol have won once in their last six games in the fixture, losing thrice.
- The Hoops have two wins and a loss in their last five home games, all in the Championship.
- Bristol have a win and a loss in their last five road outings, all in the Championship.
- Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): QPR: W-D-L-D-L; Bristol: W-W-L-W-D
QPR vs Bristol City prediction
The two sides have had markedly different campaigns. While QPR are on course for a bottom-12 finish, Bristol are right in the mix for one of the promotion play-off places.
In terms of head-to-head, QPR have a slender advantage and have won three of their last six Championship clashes, losing once. The Robins, meanwhile, are unbeaten in seven league visits to Loftus Road, winning five.
Considering the current form of both sides, Bristol will fancy their chances of pulling off a narrow win.
Prediction: QPR 1-2 Bristol City
QPR vs Bristol City betting tips
Tip-1: Bristol to win
Tip-2: Bristol to keep a clean sheet: No (They haven't kept one in six games.)
Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Seven of their last nine meetings have had at least two goals.)