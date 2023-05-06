QPR vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8, 2023 

QPR welcome Bristol City to Loftus Road for a final day fixture in the EFL Championship on Monday (May 8).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 away win over Stoke City. Albert Adomah's 48th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. Bristol, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Burnley. Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez scored either side of Tommy Conway's 60th-minute goal to guide the Clarets to all three points.

The defeat saw the Robins drop to 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 56 points from 45 games. QPR's win, meanwhile, guaranteed them another season in the Championship, with the capital side having garnered 50 points from 45 games.

QPR vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 97th meting between the two sides. QPR lead 37-34.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 saw QPR claim a 2-1 away win.

Four of the last five meetings have had goals at both ends and produced at least three goals.

QPR are unbeaten in four final-day league games, winning three.

Bristol have managed just one win in their last eight away games, losing five. However, they have won their last four league visits to Loftus Road.

QPR have just one win from their last 14 games, losing ten.

Bristol are without a clan sheet in nine league games.

QPR vs Bristol City Prediction

Neither side has anything but pride left to play for, but they wil each seek to end the season on a high.

QPR have not had the best of times in front of their fans, while Bristol have struggled on their travels. However, the Robins will fancy their chances of getting a positive result, having won their last four league visits to Loftus Road.

Given the low-stakes nature of the game, the two sides should cancel each other out with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Bristol

QPR vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

