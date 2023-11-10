QPR vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 11th 2023

QPR and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (November 11th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Rotherham United last weekend. Second half goals from Ilias Chair and Georgie Kelly ensured that parity was restored at fulltime.

Bristol City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday. Robert Dickie scored the match-winner in the 64th minute.

The victory took the Robins to 11th spot in the table with 21 points to show for their efforts in 15 games. QPR are second-from-bottom on just nine points and are six points away from safety.

QPR vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 97 occasions in the past. QPR have 37 wins to their name, Bristol City were victorious in 35 previous games, while 25 matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in May 2023 when Bristol City claimed a 2-0 away win on the final day of last season.

QPR are winless in their last 10 league games, losing seven games in this sequence.

Bristol City have won on each of their last five visits to Loftus Road.

QPR are aiming to avoid seeting an unwanted club record by losing 13 home league games in a calender year.

Only one of Bristol City's last 13 away games has ended in a draw (seven losses, five wins).

Bristol City's last four league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

QPR vs Bristol City Prediction

Both sides recently changed managers in the dugout, with QPR replacing Gareth Ainsworth with Marti Cifuentes while Liam Manning was appointed following Nigel Pearson's sacking at Bristol.

The two managers have entirely different objectives. Cifuentes will be charged with preserving the Hoops' status in the Championship while Manning will have his sights set on a push for the top six.

QPR's start to the season has been relegation worthy and they have to improve significantly if they are to avoid dropping to the third tier for the first time in two decades.

We are predicting a draw between the two sides.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Bristol City

QPR vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals