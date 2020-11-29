QPR vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City will both be looking to return to winning ways when they face each other at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening. This follows disappointing defeats in their last outings.

The home side slipped to 15th on the Championship table with a loss away to Brentford, and are six points off the playoff spots.

The visitors, on the other hand, still remain in one of the playoff spots despite their defeat - occupying the fifth position with 24 points from 14 matches.

There is clearly a lot at stake for both clubs going into this fixture, and anything less than three points will be seen as a disappointing result by their fans.

Also Read: Real Madrid Transfer News: Club handed massive injury blow, Blancos legend could depart from the club next summer, and more — 28th November 2020

QPR vs Bristol City head-to-head

Bristol City have enjoyed this meeting of late

Two of English football's oldest clubs, the pair first met over 100 years ago in the FA Cup.

Advertisement

In the 91 previous match-ups, QPR have prevailed 34 times, slightly edging Bristol City who have 32 victories to their name. However, the London team haven't won this fixture in over four years, with six defeats from their last seven in the Championship.

QPR form guide: L-W-D-L-W

Bristol City form guide: L-D-W-W-W

QPR vs Bristol City team news

QPR

🎥 The main moments from Friday night.#BREQPR — QPR FC (@QPR) November 28, 2020

Queens Park Rangers will be without right-back Todd Kane, who was sent off in their recent defeat against Brentford.

Midfielders Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are long-term absentees. Striker Lyndon Dykes bagged his fifth goal of the campaign in his last outing, and will be raring to add to that tally against an average Bristol City defence.

Injured: Luke Amos, Charlie Owens

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Todd Kane

Bristol City

Advertisement

Dean Holden's men were thoroughly outplayed in their last match against Reading, and the gaffer will be particularly furious with his team's lack of scoring threat.

Bermudian striker Nahki Wells came off the bench to score an eventual consolation in their recent 3-1 loss, and could push for a start this midweek. Important individuals like Andreas Weimann and Alfie Mawson remain sidelined.

Injured: Andreas Weimann, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson, Liam Walsh, Joe Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

QPR vs Bristol City predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Niko Hämäläinen; Yoann Barbet; Robert Dickie; Osman Kakay; Dominic Ball; Tom Carroll; Chris Willock; Ilias Chair; Bright Osayi-Samuel; Lyndon Dykes.

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley; Tommy Rowe; Taylor Moore; Zak Vyner; Jay Dasilva; Callum O'Dowda; Ádám Nagy; Jamie Paterson; Jack Hunt; Nahki Wells; Antoine Semenyo.

QPR vs Bristol City prediction

QPR put in a decent shift in their last match despite ending up empty-handed

Neither of these two teams have thrilled in attack or been rock-solid at the back all season, but both should find themselves on the scoresheet in this encounter.

Advertisement

Mark Warburton's side weren't terrible in their latest defeat, and will consider themselves a little unlucky not to have earned something from that match. QPR showed enough positives to be given the edge at home this time around, and we expect the hosts to win on Tuesday.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Bristol City