QPR vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

QPR and Bristol City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Bournemouth on Tuesday. Sam McCallum scored a second-half consolation for the Hoops after Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke had put the Cherries ahead in the first half.

Bristol City were held to a 1-1 draw by Luton Town on Wednesday. Nathan Baker and Danny Hylton scored second-half goals to share the points at fulltime.

That point means the Robins are in 11th spot with nine points from seven matches. QPR are three points and four places better off.

QPR vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

This will be the 94th meeting between the two sides and QPR have a slightly better record with 35 wins to their name.

Bristol City were victorious on 33 occasions while 25 previous matches ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals from Ilias Chair and Robert Dickie gave QPR a 2-0 victory away from home.

The home side's loss to Bournemouth was their first defeat of the campaign and halted an unbeaten run stretching back to April. Bristol City have won two of their last five matches.

QPR form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Bristol City form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-W

QPR vs Bristol City Team News

QPR

Lee Wallace and Sam Field have been sidelined by hamstring and knee injuries respectively. There are no suspension concerns for manager Mark Warburton. Charlie Austin missed the Bournemouth game due to injury and remains a doubt for the game.

Injured: Sam Field, Lee Wallace

Doubtful: Charlie Austin

Suspension: None

Bristol City

Tommy Conway is the only injury concern for the visitors. Robbie Cundy and Callum O'Dowda (knock) are doubts for the trip to the capital.

Injured: Tommy Conway

Doubtful: Robbie Cundy, Callum O'Dowda

Suspension: None

QPR vs Bristol City Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-3): Seny Dieng (GK); Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Robert Dickie; Sam McCallum, Stefan Johansen, Dominic Ball, Osman Kakay; Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bentley (GK); Nathan Baker, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Cameron Pring, Han-Noah Massengo, Mathew James, Alex Scott; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

QPR vs Bristol City Prediction

QPR will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after their unbeaten start to the season was ended by a superior Bournemouth. Bristol City have blown hot and cold this term but are capable of taking advantage if given the opportunity.

The hosts are expansive in their play which could see Nigel Pearson's side given goalscoring opportunities. However, we are backing the hosts to triumph in a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Bristol City

Edited by Shardul Sant