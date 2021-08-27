QPR vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

QPR host Coventry City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

Both teams have had solid starts to their seasons and have a chance of ending the weekend at the top of the table.

QPR are currently fifth in the league, two points off Fulham at the top of the table. Mark Warburton's side are unbeaten across all competitions this season. The Hoops will hope to continue their unbeaten streak with a win against a high-flying Coventry City side on Saturday.

Coventry City are fourth in the league, one point ahead of their opponents on Saturday. Mark Robins' side have steadied the ship after a tough start to their campaign.

The Sky Blues have been playing better than what many thought they would this season and they will hope to continue the trend with a win against QPR.

Both sides have been in good form of late, and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

QPR vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

QPR have a slight advantage based on the head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five meetings, with Coventry City winning the other two.

QPR demolished Coventry City 3-0 the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Chris Willock and Ilias Chair, along with an own goal from Michael Rose, were enough to secure all three points for the Hoops.

QPR Form Guide: D-W-W-D-W

Coventry City Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

QPR vs Coventry City Team News

Odubajo will return from suspension

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Oxford United in the League Cup earlier this week. Moses Odubajo will return to the squad following his one-match suspension.

Sam Field is still unavailable due to a knee injury he picked up last month.

Injured: Sam Field

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry City

Coventry City also came away unscathed from their 2-1 win against Reading last time out.

Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly and Tyler Walker are all still injured.

Injured: Josh Eccles, Liam Kelly, Tyler Walker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Coventry City Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Yoann Barbet, Jordy de Wijs, Rob Dickie; Lee Wallace, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Moses Odubajo; Ilias Chair, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Simon Moore; Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Ian Maatsen, Ben Sheaf, Gustavo Hamer, Fankaty Dabo; Callum O'Hare; Matt Godden, Viktor Gyokeres

QPR vs Coventry City Prediction

Both teams are similar in terms of quality and form, however, QPR should have enough firepower to get the win.

We predict a feisty fixture with QPR coming away with the win.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Coventry City

