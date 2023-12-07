QPR vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

QPR will welcome Hull City to Loftus Road for an EFL Championship matchday 20 fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 away victory over Preston North End. Paul Smith and Chris Willock scored second-half goals to guide the capital side to victory.

Hull City, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Watford. Edo Kayembe broke the deadlock for the visitors in the eighth minute, while Scott Twine drew the game level just two minutes later. Wesley Hoedt scored the match-winner with a 40-yard lob in the 74th minute after Jaden Philogene missed a penalty for the hosts on the hour mark.

The draw left the Tigers in sixth spot in the table, having garnered 30 points from 19 games. QPR are 22nd with 16 points to their name and four points away from safety.

QPR vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 58th meeting between the two sides. Hull City have a slightly better record with 20 wins to their name, QPR were victorious on 19 occasions while 18 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in January 2023 when Hull City claimed a 3-0 home win.

Ten of the last 11 head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of QPR's last five league games have produced under 2.5 goals.

The opening goal has been scored in the opening 20 minutes in six of Hull City's nine away league games this season.

QPR are aiming to win consecutive home head-to-head games for the first time since 2007.

QPR vs Hull City Prediction

QPR have given their survival hopes a massive boost with consecutive victories. New coach Marti Cifuentes has continued his revolution, with the Loftus Road outfit having lost just one of five games since his appointment.

Hull City are still holding on to the final playoff spot but the slim margins for error in the top six race means they could slip out if they fail to win here. They have not lost consecutive games under Liam Rosenior's management but their away form has not been up to par.

We are backing the spoils to be shared with goals at both ends.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Hull City

QPR vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals