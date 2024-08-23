QPR vs Plymouth Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August, 2024

QPR take on Plymouth Argyle in the third round of games in the English Championship on Saturday (August 24). Both teams are unbeaten in the league this campaign.

Marti Cifuentes' QPR opened their Championship campaign with a 3-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion. The Hoops, though, bounced back with a 2-1 EFL Cup win at Cambridge United before drawing 2-2 at Sheffield United in their next league outing.

Despite Jack Colback seeing red in the 83rd minute, QPR recovered from a 2-0 deficit to force a share of the spoils to move to 18th in the standings after two games.

Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney's Plymouth slumped to a 4-0 loss at Sheffield Wednesday in their Championship opener before beating Cheltenham 3-0 at home in the EFL Cup.

The Pilgrims then drew 1-1 at home to Hull City in the league. Ibrahima Cissoko opened the scoring in the 53rd minute before Lewie Coyle equalised for Hull 11 minutes later, leaving Rooney's side 21st in the standings.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips of the QPR-Plymouth Championship game at the Loftus Road Stadium:

QPR vs Plymouth head-to-head and key numbers

In 52 games across competitions, Plymouth lead QPR 25-18, with their two league meetings last season ending in draws.

QPR have just one win in their last 14 meetings with Plymouth, losing five.

The Hoops have won three of their five competitive games at home, losing twice, since last season.

Plymouth have won just once in their last five road outings across competitions, losing four.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): QPR: D-W-L-W-W; Plymouth:D-W-L-W-L

QPR vs Plymouth prediction

While both teams are winless in the league this season, they won their respective EFL Cup openers as they seek their first Championship win of the campaign.

Plymouth had had QPR's number in recent head-to-head meetings, having lost just twice in 15 games spanning 11 years. Both teams are coming off draws in their previous league outings.

However, with draws being the prevalent result in their last few meetings, especially in the league, expect the trend to continue with another stalemate.

Pick: QPR 1-1 Plymouth

QPR vs Plymouth betting tips

Tip-1: Draw (Five of their last seven meetings have ended in stalemates.)

Tip-2: QPR to keep a clean sheet: No (The Hoops have had just three shutouts in the fixture in their last 15 meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have had at least two goals.)

