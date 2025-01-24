QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January, 2025

QPR take on Sheffield in the Championship on Saturday.

QPR play host to Sheffield Wednesday on matchday 29 of the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the points table, with only goal difference separating them.

Marti Cifuentes' QPR are fresh off a 2-1 win at struggling Hull City in midweek. All three goals came after the break. Kenneth Paal and Koki Saito gave the Hoops a two-goal lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Although Hull pulled one back six minutes from time, an equaliser wasn't to be, as the visitors hung on to take all three points. Following their fourth straight win, the Hoops are 10th in the standings, with 38 points from 28 games, winning nine.

Meanwhile, Danny Rohl's Sheffield are coming off a 2-2 home draw with Bristol City in midweek. The Owls opened the scoring in each half - through Djeidi Gassama (16') and Di'Shaun Bernard (53') - but Ross McCronie's 86th-minute strike for Bristol ensured a share of the spoils.

After a third straight winless outing - losing once - Sheffield are 11th in the ponts table, with 38 points from 28 games, winning 10, trailing QPR on goal difference.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the QPR-Sheffield Championship clash at Loftus Road:

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday head-to-head stats and key numbers

  • In 60 meetings across competitions, Sheffield lead QPR 20-19, with their last meeting - in the Championship in August last year at Sheffield - ending in a 2-2 stalemate.
  • Sheffield are winless in three games in the fixture - losing one - since winning five on the trot.
  • QPR have won their last five home games - all in the Championship.
  • Sheffield have lost their last three outings on the road across competitions, including one on penalties.
  • Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): QPR: W-W-L-W-W; Sheffield: D-L-L-D-W

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction

Both sides haven't had the best of campaigns but remain in the hunt for a place in the promotion play-offs. QPR, though, are the slightly more in-form side heading into the fixture.

In terms of head-to-head, there's little to separate the two teams, but QPR have won just one of their last league meetings with Sheffield, losing thrice. Having won 2-0 away in the league at the Owls in April last year, Sheffield are looking to make it two in a row for the first time since October 2020.

Based on their superior recent form, expect QPR to take a narrow win.

Prediction: QPR 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

QPR vs Sheffield Wednesday betting tips

Tip-1: QPR to win

Tip-2: QPR to keep a clean sheet: Yes

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last six meetings across competitions have been deceided by a solitary goal.)

