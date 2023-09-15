QPR vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

QPR welcome Sunderland to Loftus Road for an EFL Championship matchday six fixture on Sunday (September 16).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough before the international break. Andre Dozzell broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute before Jack Colback made sure of the result in the 71st minute, having assisted the first.

Sunderland, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Southampton 5-0 at home in their last outing. Jack Clark, Bradley Dack and Christopher Rigg scored once apiece, while Pierre Ekwah netted a brace in the rout.

The win saw the Black Cats climb to ninth spot in the league table, having garnered seven points from five games. QPR, meanwhile, are 17th with six points.

QPR vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 40th meeting between the two sides. Sunderland lead 16-14.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Sunderland won 3-0 away.

QPR have won one of their last 17 home games, losing 13.

Six of Sunderland's last eight games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Four of QPR's six games across competitions this season have seen one team fail to score.

QPR vs Sunderland Prediction

QPR and Sunderland have had almost an identical start to the season, with just one point separating them in the standings.

The hosts registered their first win of the campaign just before the international break after losing four of their first five competitive games this term. Manager Gareth Ainsworth will hope that his side can build on that.

Sunderland, meanwhile, ended a run of seven games in the fixture without a win in February. The Tyne and Wear outfit will look to register successive wins at Loftus Road for the first time since 2011.

Although either side could nick a win, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Sunderland

QPR vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals