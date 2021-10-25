QPR vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2021-22

QPR host Sunderland at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in round four of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

QPR are currently seventh in the EFL Championship and have had an incredible start to the season. Although they have faltered recently, Mark Warburton will be confident of his side's ability to beat Sunderland on Tuesday.

Sunderland have also been in good form this season and are currently 4th in League 1. Lee Johnson's side will be looking to bounce back from their 1-0 loss against Charlton at the weekend with a win against QPR on Tuesday.

Peter Hewett @WestSussexSAFC Typical bipolar Sunderland, so wouldn’t be surprised if we beat QPR on Tuesday. Typical bipolar Sunderland, so wouldn’t be surprised if we beat QPR on Tuesday.

With both sides in similar form this season, Tuesday's matchup is sure to be an exciting contest.

QPR vs Sunderland Head-to-Head

QPR have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Sunderland winning only one.

QPR came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in March 2018. Eberechi Eze's second-half strike was enough to secure all three points on the night.

QPR Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Sunderland Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

QPR vs Sunderland Team News

Wallace is yet to recover from the hamstring injury he picked up earlier this season

QPR

QPR have no new injury worries following their 2-1 loss to Peterborough at the weekend. Lee Wallace and Sam Field are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Lee Wallace, Sam Field

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sunderland

Sunderland came away unscathed from their 1-0 loss to Charlton at the weekend. Lee Johnson will take a full-strength side into the game on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Sunderland Predicted XI

QPR Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jordan Archer; Jordy de Wijs, Jimmy Dunne, Yoann Barbet; Sam McCallum, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell, Osman Kakay; Elias Chair, Chris Willock; Andre Gray

Sunderland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Burge; Dennis Cirkin, Callum Doyle, Frederik Ibsen, Carl Winchester; Daniel Neill, Alex Pritchard; Lynden Gooch, Aiden O'Brien, Leon Dajaku; Ross Stewart

QPR vs Sunderland Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form of late, however, the level of competition that the two sides have faced has been vastly different. The Hoops play in a division above Sunderland and the difference in quality should come to the fore on Tuesday, especially with Mark Warburton's side having home advantage.

Also Read

We predict QPR will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: QPR 3-1 Sunderland

Edited by Peter P