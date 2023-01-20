QPR vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

QPR will welcome Swansea City to Loftus Park for a matchday 28 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts had to settle for a share of the spoils in a four-goal thriller at Reading in a game that saw two braces last weekend. Jeff Hendricks' first-half brace gave QPR a two-goal lead at the break, but the capital side fought back in the second half, with Tyler Roberts scoring a brace of his own to ensure parity.

Swansea, meanwhile, were eliminated by Bristol City in an FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday. The first leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate a fortnight ago, and the same result was played out, forcing extra time, where Samuel Bell scored the winner.

The Welsh outfit will turn their attention to the league, where they sit in 11th spot, garnering 38 points from 27 games. QPR, meanwhile, are one point and a spot below them in the standings.

QPR vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 55th meeting between the two sides. QPR lead 22-17, while 15 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Swansea claim a 1-0 home win.

QPR are winless in their last five games across competitions, losing two. They're also winless in their last five home games, losing four.

Swansea are unbeaten on their last three visits to Loftus Road, winning two. Their joint-biggest away victory came in a 5-0 win over QPR in the Premier League in 2012.

QPR have scored first in just three of their last 11 league games.

QPR vs Swansea City Prediction

QPR and Swansea have both paid the price for their inconsistency in recent months, with their struggles seeing them fall out of the playoff spots.

However, a win for either team will take them to within a few points of the top six, while the loser will lose pace in their promotion bid.

Swansea City AFC @SwansOfficial Saturday's Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers will be available to all international fans on Swans TV Live.



bit.ly/3XEyQjx Saturday's Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers will be available to all international fans on Swans TV Live. 📺 Saturday's Championship fixture against Queens Park Rangers will be available to all international fans on Swans TV Live. 👉 bit.ly/3XEyQjx https://t.co/SKLv1VUgQR

QPR have struggled to score all season, having not done so in 11 of their 27 league games. However, Neil Critchley's side should do enough to get a point in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Swansea City

QPR vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

