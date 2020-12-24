QPR vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

QPR go into this match without a win in their last seven league games, and as a consequence, they are just four points off the bottom four in 19th position.

They are in real danger of slipping into the bottom three at the start of the new year, which is not the way their fans will want the club to enter its next chapter.

Swansea City are having quite the opposite season and could go into 2021 in an automatic promotion place with a win this weekend.

Conversely, though, a loss could see them drop out of the top six entirely as is the tight nature of the top end of the Championship.

QPR vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

QPR played Swansea three times last season; two in the Championship and once in the FA Cup – a game they won 5-1.

They failed to beat the Swans in either of their league games though. They would go three league games without a win against them should they fail to get three points this time.

The losing team has failed to score more than one goal in the last 21 fixtures. That stat suggests that if one of these clubs scores two goals at the weekend, they are likely to win the match.

Overall, QPR have beaten Swansea 20 times in their history and have lost 15 times. There have been 14 draws between them.

QPR vs Swansea City Team News

Osman Kakay is a doubt after missing the game against Wycombe Wanderers last weekend while Lee Wallace is out until the new year with a calf problem.

Meanwhile, Macauley Bonne may be handed a start after featuring on the bench in their last game. Bright Osayi-Samuel is expected to cover the opposite flank.

Injured: Luke Amos, Charlie Owens, Lee Wallace

Doubtful: Osman Kakay

Suspended: None

Apart from the long-term absentees, Steve Cooper will have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe, who scored in the win against Barnsley last week, are set to lead the line in a largely unaltered starting XI.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White, George Byers, Tivonge Rushesha

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

QPR vs Swansea City Predicted XI

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Todd Kane, Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen, Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Macauley Bonne, Lyndon Dykes

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Connor Roberts, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Ben Cabango, Jake Bidwell, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Yan Dhanda, Jamal Lowe, Andre Ayew

QPR vs Swansea City Prediction

QPR are on a dire run of form and there is no indication that this will change any time soon without a big shake up.

Swansea will use the opportunity to go second as extra motivation to get three points against a team seriously bereft of confidence.