“Quality player, we’re seeing it there” – Roy Keane lavishes praise on ‘fantastic’ Liverpool star after win over Manchester City

Liverpool earned a massive 3-1 victory over Manchester City at the King Power Stadium to claim the Community Shield today, with Mohamed Salah once again stealing the highlights.

The Egyptian scored one and assisted another in the thrilling encounter and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane couldn't stop singing his praises.

It was indeed a dream outing for Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool winger remained a constant threat to Manchester City's defense throughout the encounter. His mazy runs and technique proved to be a real problem for the opposition defense.

After watching another masterclass from the Egyptian today, Roy Keane, on punditry duty for ITV during the clash, hailed the player's brilliance during the half-time break.

“He’s a brilliant player, he’s outstanding,” the former Manchester United captain said, as quoted by RousingTheKop. “There was never a doubt about his professionalism, I think the contract is now put to bed. Quality player, we’re seeing it there. He’s fantastic."

Following another impressive outing from Mohamed Salah today, Liverpool will be happy that they managed to convince the Egyptian to commit his future to the club. It was not an easy task for both parties, who were far apart in negotiations for several weeks but they eventually reached an agreement this summer.

The difference-maker today. Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Man City:93.8% pass accuracy32 passes5 take-ons completed (most)3 chances created2 shots1 goal1 assistThe difference-maker today. Mohamed Salah's game by numbers vs. Man City:93.8% pass accuracy32 passes5 take-ons completed (most)3 chances created 2 shots1 goal1 assistThe difference-maker today. 🔥 https://t.co/Ye17shxOfX

The attacker, who entered the final 12 months of his contract in July, signed a two-year extension and is now expected to stay at Anfield until the summer of 2025. He is the highest paid player in the club's history, earning a staggering £400,000k per week.

The attacker is already looking set for the new campaign

How will Mohamed Salah fare at Liverpool in Sadio Mane's absence?

Mohamed Salah's connection with Sadio Mane was indeed a great joy to watch, with the two African stars running riot in Liverpool's attack over the last few years. With the Senegalese now a Bayern Munich player, will things be the same for his Egyptian friend at Anfield?

If there's anything today's game has taught us, it's definitely that Salah is ready to run the show on his own. The attacker was arguably the best player on the pitch today.

