Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Queens Park Rangers are set to play host to Barnsley on Wednesday at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Queens Park Rangers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Aitor Karanka's Birmingham City on Saturday at St. Andrew's. Second-half goals from Danish left-back Kristian Pedersen and Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic sealed the deal for Birmingham City. Striker Charlie Austin scored the consolation goal for Queens Park Rangers.

Barnsley, on the other hand, beat Gary Rowett's Millwall 2-1 on Saturday at Oakwell. Goals from striker Cauley Woodrow and Polish centre-back Michal Helik secured the win for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley. Attacker Mason Bennett scored the goal for Millwall.

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Queens Park Rangers hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost six and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the EFL Championship, with Barnsley beating ten-man Queens Park Rangers 3-0. Goals from striker Cauley Woodrow and forward Conor Chaplin and an own goal from French defender Yoann Barbet ensured victory for Barnsley. Queens Park Rangers had centre-back Robert Dickie sent off in the first-half.

Queens Park Rangers form guide in the EFL Championship: L-D-W-W-W

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley Team News

Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Luke Amos, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll, Dutch centre-back Jordy de Wijs and midfielder Charlie Owens. There are doubts over the availability of Scottish left-back Lee Wallace.

Injured: Luke Amos, Charlie Owens, Jordy de Wijs, Tom Carroll

Doubtful: Lee Wallace

Suspended: None

Barnsley

Meanwhile, Barnsley will be without defender Liam Kitching and left-back Ben Williams. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng, Robert Dickie, Geoff Cameron, Yoann Barbet, Todd Kane, Dominic Ball, Stefan Johansen, Niko Hamalainen, Ilias Chair, Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Brad Collins, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Daryl Dike, Carlton Morris

Advertisement

Queens Park Rangers vs Barnsley Prediction

Queens Park Rangers are currently 17th in the EFL Championship table. The addition of striker Charlie Austin on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January has been proved to be crucial, with the 31-year old scoring four goals in nine league games so far.

Barnsley, on the other hand, are in fine form coming into this game. Valerien Ismael's side have impressed with their performances this season, and they sit 7th in the league table. They are one point behind 6th placed Bournemouth, with a game in hand.

Barnsley have been one of the better teams this season in the league and should be able to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Barnsley

Also Read: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on equal points as the race for Golden Shoe heats up