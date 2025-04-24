Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | April 26, 2025

Queens Park Rangers host Burnley at Loftus Road Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the penultimate round of games in the Championship. Both sides have very little to play for but for very different reasons.

Ad

QPR confirmed safety despite losing 2-1 to Swansea City on Monday, as they are seven points clear of the relegation zone with two games to go. Currently 15th, they have two wins in their last 11 games.

Burnley, meanwhile, confirmed their promotion with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United earlier this week as they seek to leapfrog leaders Leeds United, who are level on points. They are on a 31-game unbeaten streak in the league, having not lost since November.

Ad

Trending

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 44 times, with Burnley leading 23-12.

Their most recent matchup ended goalless.

QPR have one win in the last 10 editions of this fixture and haven't got on the scoresheet in four of the last five.

Only three teams in the second tier have a worse home record this season than the Hoops.

The Clarets have the best defensive record in the league, conceding 15 times in 44 games.

Ad

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley Prediction

QPR are the underdogs and will need to improve on their poor home record to avoid defeat against one of the league's best sides.

Burnley will be confident to get a result and continue their unbeaten streak but will need to be wary of complaceny, having secured Premier League football earlier in the week.

Prediction: QPR 1-2 Burnley

Queens Park Rangers vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of QPR's last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of Burnley's last five matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More