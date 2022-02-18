Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Two struggling sides meet at Loftus Road on Saturday in the EFL Championship as QPR host Hull City.

They may reside at the opposite ends of the league table but neither has been in good form lately.

The Hoops, sitting in fourth place and contending for direct promotion, are winless in their last three games, including defeats in their last two without scoring.

Their position in the table hasn't changed but have certainly lost ground to the teams residing above them.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are down in 20th and winless in their last four games, losing thrice.

Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City Head-To-Head

There have been 54 clashes between the sides before, with Hull winning on 19 occasions, and QPR beating them in 18 games, including a 3-0 win in the August reverse fixture.

They haven't done a league double over the Tigers since the 1969-70 season.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-W

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City Team News

QPR

Lee Wallace could be out for some time after sustaining a groin injury against Millwall.

Sam McCallum is likely to come in for him at the left wing-back spot after three months out with his own injury layoff.

Rob Dickie is also unavailable through suspension as he picked up his 10th booking of the season in their last game, opening the door for Dion Sanderson to replace him in the defense.

Seny Dieng has sat on the bench in both their games since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, so head coach Mark Warburton could reinstate him between the sticks.

Injured: Lee Wallace

Suspended: Rob Dickie

Unavailable: None

Hull City

Lewie Coyle suffered a hamstring injury last time out and will miss their Saturday clash. But on the bright side, Mallik Wilks may return to the squad after a two-month injury layoff.

Injured: Lewie Coyle

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City Predicted XI

QPR (3-4-1-2): Seny Dieng (GK); Dion Sanderson, Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne; Moses Odubajo, Sam Field, Stefan Johansen, Sam McCallum; Ilias Chair; Chris Willock, Charlie Austin.

Hull City (4-4-1-1): Matt Ingram (GK); Di'Shon Bernard, Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Brandon Fleming; Keane Lewis-Potter, Regan Slater, Richie Smallwood, Ryan Longman; George Honeyman; Marcus Forss.

Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City Prediction

QPR need to return to winning ways before it's too late and the pressure to perform could see them put up a show here.

The Tigers have been poor this campaign and could be set for an 18th loss of the season.

Prediction: QPR 2-1 Hull City

