Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Queens Park Rangers and Hull City will square off at the Loftus Road Stadium on Tuesday in the EFL Championship.

The Tigers head into the midweek matchup without a win in five away games in the league and will look to end their dry spell.

QPR returned to winning ways last weekend, narrowly seeing off Watford 3-2 away from home.

Before that, they were on a four-game winless streak — a run that saw them suffer a first round exit from the EFL Cup, where they were beaten on penalties by Charlton Athletic.

QPR are 11th in the Championship standings, picking up eight points from their first six games.

Meanwhile, Hull City picked up all three points last time out with a hard-earned 3-2 win over Coventry City. That saw the Tigers rise to third place in the Championship table after picking up 11 points from six games.

However, Hull have struggled for results away from home - not winning their last five.

Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Hull City head into the game with a slight upper hand in this fixture, claiming 19 wins from the last 45 meetings. QPR have picked up 18 wins in this period, while as many games have ended all square.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Hull City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City Team News

Queens Park Rangers

QPR will have to make do without the injured trio of Taylor Richards, Jake Clarke-Salter and Angel Rangel.

Injured: Taylor Richards, Jake Clarke-Salter, Angel Rangel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hull City

The Tigers will be without a a few players who are down with injury. Vaughn Covil, meanwhile, is a major doubt after coming off with a first-half injury against Coventry City.

Injured: Ozan Tufan, Brandon Fleming, Dogukan Sinik, Billy Chadwick

Doubtful: Vaughn Covil

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City Predicted XIs

QPR (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng; Ethan Laird, Rob Dickie, Jimmy Dunne, Kenneth Paal; Sam Field, Stefan Johansen; Andre Dozzell, Ilias Chair, Chris Willock; Lyndon Dykes

Hull City (3-5-2): Matt Ingram; Alfie Jones, Tobias Figueiredo, Jacob Greaves; Lewie Coyle, Callum Elder, Ryan Woods, Regan Slater, Andy Cannon; Benjamin Tetteh, Oscar Estupinan

Queens Park Rangers vs Hull City Prediction

Having ended their four-game winless run, QPR will head into this game with renewed confidence. However, they will go up against a Hull City side who have found their rhythm this season. So both teams could cancel out each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Hull City

