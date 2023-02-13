Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2023

Queens Park Rangers will host Sunderland at the Loftus Road Stadium on Tuesday in another round of EFL Championship football.

The home side enjoyed a brilliant start to their season but have since lost their way and now find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Manager Neil Critchley has struggled to deliver results since his appointment in December, most recently seeing his men suffer a 2-1 home defeat to Millwall in their last league outing.

QPR have picked up 39 points from 31 games this season and sit 16th in the league table. They will look to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Sunderland are enjoying a good run of results in the league at the moment and now have their sights set on securing a playoff spot at the end of the season. They returned to winning ways on Saturday with a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Reading, with Patrick Roberts scoring the sole goal of the game six minutes from time.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with 45 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Tuesday.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between QPR and Sunderland. The hosts have won 14 of those games, while the visitors have won one more.

There have been nine draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

Only four of Sunderland's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

The Black Cats have scored 43 goals in the English second tier this season. Only the top three teams in the league table have scored more.

Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland Prediction

QPR have lost two of their last three games and are winless in their last nine across all competitions. They are winless in their last seven home games, losing five times in that period and could struggle here.

Sunderland's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that. They are undefeated in their last nine away games and should come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sunderland

Queens Park Rangers vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sunderland

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the QPR's last six home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the visitors' last nine matches)

