Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2025

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City go head-to-head on Monday. The Swans are unbeaten in their last five Championship visits to the Loftus Road Stadium since August 2019 and will be looking to extend this solid streak.

Queens Park Rangers turned in a resilient team display at the weekend when they scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Preston North End.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have gone four consecutive games without defeat — picking up two wins and two draws — having managed just two points from the seven matches preceding this run.

Queens Park Rangers have picked up 53 points from their 43 Championship matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, level on points with Norwich City and Sheffield Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Swansea City maintained their fine run of results on Friday as they secured a 1-0 victory over 10-man Hull City at the Swansea.com Stadium on Friday.

The Swans have won four games on the spin, scoring six goals and keeping four clean sheets since playing out a 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road on March 29.

Swansea City have picked up 57 points from their 43 matches so far to sit 11th in the standings, nine points off the playoff places with three games to go.

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 58 meetings between the sides, Queens Park Rangers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

QPR are unbeaten in five of their most recent six home games, picking up two wins and three draws since the start of February.

Swansea have managed just two wins from their last 11 away matches across all competitions while losing seven and claiming two draws since mid-December.

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Prediction

Swansea City have upped the ante down the stretch of the season and will head into Monday’s clash looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

However, QPR have proven tough to crack of late and we predict they will frustrate the visitors to share the spoils.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in nine of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven encounters)

