Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19, 2023 

Queens Park Rangers host Swansea City at the Loftus Road Stadium on Tuesday (September 19) in the Championship.

The hosts have endured a largely torrid campaign, finding themselves deep in the bottom half of the points table. QPR lost 3-1 to Sunderland in their last game, opening the scoring after 12 minutes.

However, a red card to Jack Colback midway through the first half saw the game's momentum swing Sunderland's way. QPR are 20th in the Championship with six points from as many games.

Swansea, meanwhile, have endured an even more difficult league campaign. They lost 2-0 to Cardiff City on Saturday, conceding twice in the final 20 minutes to fall to their first defeat against the Bluebirds since 2021.

The visitors are 22nd in the league table with just two points and await their first win of the season.

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 meetings between the two sides. QPR lead 22-17.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

QPR have lost just one of their last five games in the fixture.

Swansea are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Both sides have conceded 13 goals in the Championship this season, the third-highest in the competition.

QPR are one of two teams in the second tier this season yet to pick up a point at home.

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Prediction

QPR have lost four of their last five games and six of their last eight. They have won just one competitive game at the Loftus Road Stadium since November.

Swansea, meanwhile, are on a four-game losing streak and are without a win in six games across competitions. They have lost their last three away games but could pick up a point against a fellow struggling side.

Prediction: QPR 1-1 Swansea City

Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Swansea's last six games.)