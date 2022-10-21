Queens Park Rangers vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22, 2022

Queens Park Rangers will host Wigan Athletic at the Loftus Road Stadium in round 17 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 22).

QPR head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five home games and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

QPR returned to winning ways on Wednesday, seeing off Cardiff City 3-0 at home. That followed a 3-1 loss against Luton Town on October 15, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

With 30 points from 16 games, QPR are atop the standings and are ahead of Blackburn Rovers on goal difference and have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Wigan were at the receiving end of a 4-1 defeat against Middlesbrough last time out. They have now lost four of their last five outings, scoring five goals and shipping 11.

With 19 points from 15 games, Wigan are 17th in the standings, level on points with 16th-placed Stoke City.

Queens Park Rangers vs Wigan Athletic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 20 meetings, QPR boasts a superior record in this fixture.

Wigan have picked up four wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

QPR are unbeaten in seven home games against the Latics, winning six.

Wigan are on a run of four defeats in their last five outings, with a 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on October 11 being the exception.

QPR have lost just once in their last seven games, claiming five wins and a draw.

Queens Park Rangers vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

QPR have enjoyed an impressive campaign, finding themselves atop the standings. They now take on a floundering Wigan side who have lost four of their last five games. QPR should come away with all three points and keep their fine run going.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Queens Park Rangers vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - QPR

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of QPR and Wigan’s last five games respectively.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of the last six meetings between the two teams.)

