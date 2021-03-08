Queens Park Rangers vs Wycombe Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Queens Park Rangers welcome bottom side Wycombe Wanderers to Loftus Road on Tuesday in the Championship, hoping to climb further up the league table.

Currently 16th with 43 points after 33 games, the Superhoops have a game in hand over a few of their rivals above them. Winning this midweek match could propel them as high as 12th place.

They're also coming off the back of a 2-0 win away to Bristol City, ending a run of three winless games and building confidence once again.

However, the same cannot be said for Wycombe. The Championship debutants are inching ever closer to getting relegated back to League One.

Rooted at the foot of the standings with just five wins from 34 games, the Chairboys are 12 points off safety and seem likely to go down again.

Queens Park Rangers vs Wycombe Wanderers Head-To-Head

In seven games, the spoils are equally shared between the sides, each of whom have won twice each.

Earlier this season, QPR and Wycombe played out a 1-1 draw in Buckinghamshire, their third consecutive stalemate.

Queens Park Rangers Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-W

Wycombe Wanderers Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Queens Park Rangers vs Wycombe Wanderers Team News

Queens Park Rangers

Luke Amos is the only notable absentee for the the Superhoops. He has been out since October with a crucial ligament rupture and remains unlikely to play again this season.

Injured: Luke Amos

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wycombe Wanderers

The visitors have a clean bill of health going into the game and none of their players are suspended for the clash.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Queens Park Rangers vs Wycombe Wanderers Predicted XI

Queens Park Rangers (3-4-2-1): Seny Dieng; Rob Dickie, Jordy de Wijs, Yoann Barbet; Todd Kane, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Lee Wallace; Chris Willock, Ilias Chair; Charlie Austin.

Wycombe Wanderers (4-1-4-1): David Stockdale; Jason McCarthy, Anthony Stewart, Ryan Tafazolli, Joe Jacobson; Josh Knight; Admiral Muskwe, David Wheeler, Anis Mehmeti, Garath McCleary; Uche Ikpeazu.

Queens Park Rangers vs Wycombe Wanderers Prediction

After a few good results, Queens Park Rangers are in a rough patch of form once again.

However, they should realistically have enough in the tank to see off Wycombe, who are resigned to fate after an atrocious campaign.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Wycombe Wanderers