Queretaro vs Club America prediction, preview, team news and more | Mexican Liga MX 2021

Queretaro and Club America kick off the new Mexican Liga MX season when they go toe-to-toe at the Estadio Corregidora on Friday.

Both sides had contrasting campaigns last season and will be aiming to open the new season on a good note.

Queretaro endured a horrid campaign in the just concluded 2020-21 Mexican Primera Division.

With 13 points from 17 games, they finished 17th in the league table, beating only Atlético de San Luis who finished last with 11 points.

Their poor run of results continued into the post-season, where they lost 5-0 to Santos Laguna in the playoffs.

This was followed by a 2-2 draw with Pumas UNAM, when both sides faced off in a friendly fixture.

Hector Altamirano’s men are currently on a three-game winless run, with their last victory coming back in April when they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Juarez FC.

In stark contrast, Club America were brilliant domestically last season. With nine wins and five draws, they finished third in the league, level on 32 points with second-placed Pumas UNAM.

However, Santiago Solari’s side lost out on away goals to Pachuca in the quarter-finals of the playoffs as both sides played out a 5-5 aggregated draw.

This was followed by successive victories over Santos Laguna, Atlas and Tigres Unal in the club friendly games.

Club America will now aim to maintain this fine form and take it into the start of the 2021 Primeira Division.

Queretaro vs Club America Head-To-Head

Club America head into the game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 16 wins from their 34 games against Quereraro. The hosts have picked up nine wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

Queretaro Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L

Club America Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Queretaro vs Club America Team News

Queretaro

With no injury concerns in the Queretaro camp, head coach Hector Altamirano has a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Club America

The visitors’ only injury concern is midfielder Antonio López, who is sidelined with a leg injury. Jorge Sánchez is currently on international duty with Mexico at the Olympics.

Injured: Antonio López

Suspended: None

Queretaro vs Club America Predicted XI

Queretaro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gerardo Ruíz; Alexis Doldán, Maximiliano Perg, Omar Mendoza, Erik Vera; David Cabrera, Bryan Olivera, Kevin Ramírez, Kevin Balanta; Nicolás Sosa, Jonathan Dos Santos

Club America Predicted XI (3-4-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Emanuel Aguilera, Bruno Valdez, Sebastián Cáceres, Pedro Aquino, Richard Sánchez, Nicolás Benedetti, Sebastián Córdova; Roger Martínez, Nicolás Castillo, Federico Viñas

Queretaro vs Club America Prediction

Queretaro will be aiming to make use of their home advantage and open the season with a win. However, they take on an in-form Club America side who head into the game on a four-game winning streak.

We predict the visitors will extend their dominance in this fixture and claim the win as they appear stronger on paper.

Prediction: Queretaro 1-2 Club America

