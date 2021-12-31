Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Coupe de France action returns for round of 16 fixtures over the weekend. Ligue 2 side Quevilly-Rouen host Monaco at the Stade Robert Diochon on Sunday looking to secure their place in the next round.
The hosts defeated third division side Stade Laval on penalties in their round of 32 fixture in December to book a date against Monaco. The visiting side recorded a narrow 2-0 win over Red Star FC in the previous round and it goes without saying that they are strong favorites here.
Monaco overcame high-flying Stade Rennes in their previous outing while the hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Caen last time out.
Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco Head-to-Head
This will be only the second meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Their only competitive meeting to date came in the Coupe de France during the 2006-07 campaign. Monaco recorded a 2-0 win in the first round fixture that took place at Sunday's venue.
Quevilly-Rouen form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W
Monaco form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W
Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco Team News
Quevilly-Rouen
There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.
Injuries: None
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
Monaco
Niko Kovac was shown the door by The Monégasques earlier this week. Their problems were intensified further with as many as nine players from the senior team testing positive for COVID-19. The identity of two players has not been revealed.
Krepin Diatta is a long-term absentee after rupturing his ACL earlier this season. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visiting side:
- Cesc Fàbregas - Hamstring injury
- Ruben Aguilar - Broken Nose
Guillermo Maripán will serve a one-match suspension after a third yellow card in 10 official matches for the club.
Injuries: Krepin Diatta, Ruben Aguilar
Doubtful: Cesc Fàbregas
Suspension: Guillermo Maripán
Unavailable (COVID-19): Sofiane Diop, Benoît Badiashile, Youssouf Fofana, Chrislain Matsima, Jean Lucas, Axel Disasi, Pelé
Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco Predicted XI
Quevilly-Rouen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Romain Lejeune; Romain Padovani, Nathan Dekoke, Damon Alain Bansais, Sami Belkorchia; Alassane Diaby, Yann Boé-Kane, Garland Gbellé, Yassine Bahassa; Duckens Nazon, Bridge Ndilu
Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexander Nubel; Djibril Sidibé, Strahinja Pavlović, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eliot Matazo, Ismail Jakobs; Wissam Ben Yedder, Myron Boadu
Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco Prediction
Monaco's COVID-19 cases are expected to have an impact on the outcome of the game. However, with players like Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland raring to go, we think the visiting side will prove too much to handle for the hosts.
Prediction: Quevilly-Rouen 1-2 Monaco