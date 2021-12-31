Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22

Coupe de France action returns for round of 16 fixtures over the weekend. Ligue 2 side Quevilly-Rouen host Monaco at the Stade Robert Diochon on Sunday looking to secure their place in the next round.

The hosts defeated third division side Stade Laval on penalties in their round of 32 fixture in December to book a date against Monaco. The visiting side recorded a narrow 2-0 win over Red Star FC in the previous round and it goes without saying that they are strong favorites here.

Monaco overcame high-flying Stade Rennes in their previous outing while the hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Caen last time out.

Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Their only competitive meeting to date came in the Coupe de France during the 2006-07 campaign. Monaco recorded a 2-0 win in the first round fixture that took place at Sunday's venue.

Quevilly-Rouen form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Monaco form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco Team News

Quevilly-Rouen

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Monaco

Niko Kovac was shown the door by The Monégasques earlier this week. Their problems were intensified further with as many as nine players from the senior team testing positive for COVID-19. The identity of two players has not been revealed.

Krepin Diatta is a long-term absentee after rupturing his ACL earlier this season. Here are the rest of the absentees for the visiting side:

Cesc Fàbregas - Hamstring injury

Ruben Aguilar - Broken Nose

Guillermo Maripán will serve a one-match suspension after a third yellow card in 10 official matches for the club.

AS Monaco 🇲🇨 @AS_Monaco 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 ⚡️💥



Les plus beaux gestes offensifs de nos Rouge et Blanc depuis le début de la saison. 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘀 ⚡️💥Les plus beaux gestes offensifs de nos Rouge et Blanc depuis le début de la saison. https://t.co/frXSIvGefR

Injuries: Krepin Diatta, Ruben Aguilar

Doubtful: Cesc Fàbregas

Suspension: Guillermo Maripán

Unavailable (COVID-19): Sofiane Diop, Benoît Badiashile, Youssouf Fofana, Chrislain Matsima, Jean Lucas, Axel Disasi, Pelé

Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco Predicted XI

Quevilly-Rouen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Romain Lejeune; Romain Padovani, Nathan Dekoke, Damon Alain Bansais, Sami Belkorchia; Alassane Diaby, Yann Boé-Kane, Garland Gbellé, Yassine Bahassa; Duckens Nazon, Bridge Ndilu

Monaco Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alexander Nubel; Djibril Sidibé, Strahinja Pavlović, Caio Henrique; Gelson Martins, Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eliot Matazo, Ismail Jakobs; Wissam Ben Yedder, Myron Boadu

Quevilly-Rouen vs Monaco Prediction

Monaco's COVID-19 cases are expected to have an impact on the outcome of the game. However, with players like Ben Yedder and Kevin Volland raring to go, we think the visiting side will prove too much to handle for the hosts.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Quevilly-Rouen 1-2 Monaco

Edited by Peter P