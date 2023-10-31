Quintanar vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1, 2023

Quintanar and Sevilla square off in the first round of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (November 1).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage with a 1-0 win over Union Zona Norte in the Preliminary round in October.

Joselu Moreno broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with what proved to be the winner. Quintanar were reduced to 10 men just past the hour-mark following Mario Guevera's dismissal but held on to secure progression.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are coming off a 2-2 comeback draw at Cadiz in La Liga over the weekend. Chris Ramos and Darwin Machis scored to give the Canaries a two-goal lead before Lucas Ocampos halved the deficit in the 32nd minute.

Ivan Rakitic drew the game level on the hour-mark to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Quintanar vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Sevilla's last five competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Sevilla are winless in six games across competitions, losing twice.

Four of Sevilla's last six games across competitions have had at least one goal scored in both halves.

Sevilla have not been eliminated in the first round of the Copa del Rey since the 2001-02 season.

Sevilla have not won an away game this season in five outings, losing twice.

Quintanar vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have had a season to forget as they find themselves in the lower rungs of the La Liga table. Los Nervionenses are without a win since September but have an excellent opportunity to get back to winning ways in the Copa del Rey.

They travel to take on a sixth division opposition and are the overwhelming favourites. Diego Alonso is likely to heavily rotate his squad for the trip to Castilla-La Mancha, but his team should still have too much firepower for their modest opponents.

The difference in quality between the two sides means there should ostensibly be only one winner. Despite their recent struggles, Sevilla are expected to claim a comfortable win without conceding.

Prediction: Quintanar 0-5 Sevilla

Quintanar vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sevilla to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sevilla to score in both halves

Tip 5 - Sevilla to win both halves