Rabotnicki vs Torpedo BelAZ Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Rabotnicki and Torpedo BelAZ Zhodino will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League first-round qualifier on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at National Arena Toshe Proeski.

Ad

The visitors hold a three-goal advantage in the tie, having claimed a 3-0 victory in the first leg last week. They were the designated hosts in the game but it had to be played in Hungary. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Pavel Sedko's 12th-minute strike. Vadim Pobudey and Steven Alfred added second-half goals to complete the rout.

Both sides will resume their quest to advance to the next round of the qualifiers where Maccabi Haifa await the winner of this tie.

Ad

Trending

Rabotnicki vs Torpedo BelAZ Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The first-leg clash was the first meeting between the two sides.

Seven of Torpedo BelAZ Zhodino's last eight games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Rabotnicki are winless in their last five games, losing the last four on the bounce.

Zhodino are currently on a seven-game winning streak across competitions.

Zhodino's last 14 games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Zhodino have won just one of their last seven away games in UEFA club competition qualifiers (three losses).

Ad

Rabotnicki vs Torpedo BelAZ Prediction

Rabotnicki are competing in the UEFA Conference League for the first time in their history. They have a three-goal deficit to overcome and this need for goals could leave them open at the back and susceptible to being caught out.

Torpedo BelAZ Zhodino, for their part, are flying high and are on a fine run of form. They hold a comfortable advantage and will be keen to build on this. Furthermore, they have the advantage of having been in competitive action over the last few months compared to their hosts, whose domestic season ended over two months ago. Their games tend to come alive in the second half, while all 17 of their games to produce at least a goal this season have had more second-half goals than first.

Ad

The two sides should cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rabotnicki 2-2 Torpedo BelAZ Zhodino

Rabotnicki vs Torpedo BelAZ Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More