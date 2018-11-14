×
Race for the Golden Boot: Sharpest shooters in World Football

Alex Gravestock
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
603   //    14 Nov 2018, 22:44 IST

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A
AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

As we enter another international break, the form is starting to settle and in leagues all around the world, some of the most lethal marksmen around are beginning to rack up goals left, right and center. Here is a round-up of how the top scorer standings look in a selection of leagues from around the world.

Premier League

Sergio Aguero leads the way in the Premier League with 8 goals.
Sergio Aguero leads the way in the Premier League with 8 goals.

Sergio Aguero- 8 Goals

In the early stages of the season, Manchester City have been blowing teams away once again just as they did last season. Aguero has eight league goals to his name in 12 appearances, including a goal in the Manchester Derby at the weekend.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang- 7 Goals

The Gabonese international has taken to life in the Premier League brilliantly and has an extremely impressive goals to minutes ratio. Despite not always starting this season he has still scored seven goals in 12 appearances for the Gunners and was rewarded with the Premier League Player of The Month award for October.

Eden Hazard- 7 Goals

The Belgian magician has been in scintillating form for Chelsea this season and during the early stages was almost carrying the side with his contributions. Hazard has found the back of the net seven times in 11 appearances so far for the Blues and Maurizio Sarri can owe a lot of his unbeaten PL record to his in-form winger.




Ligue 1

Can anyone stop PSG and Kylian Mbappe this year?
Can anyone stop PSG and Kylian Mbappe this year?

Kylian Mbappe-Lottin- 11 Goals

The teenage sensation is at it once again, and he appears to only be getting better. After sensational displays at the World Cup in Russia the Frenchman has continued his momentum and stands on 11 goals in 9 appearances at the start of the Ligue 1 season. He is only 2 goals short of his league tally for last year and looks set to obliterate that amount this time round.

Emiliano Sala- 10 Goals

Not the most familiar of names, but Nantes forward Emiliano Sala is in the form of his life and is scoring for fun in Ligue 1 so far. With 10 goals in total, his current hot streak of 7 goals in 4 games has seen him storm up the scoring charts and if he continues this form he will certainly make a name for himself.

Neymar- 10 Goals

The Brazilian trickster has been in excellent domestic form for PSG so far this season, and his 10 goals in 11 league appearances so far reflects that. In a rampant PSG side he appears to be the ringleader- when he plays well, PSG play well. With the way the Ligue 1 season is shaping up, who knows how many goals Neymar will end up with come May.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Golden Boot La Liga News Indian Super League 2018-19 Squads
Alex Gravestock
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Alex Gravestock. I am 25 years old and a football fanatic! I used to write articles for Bleacher Report, a well known sports website and am looking to reignite my passion by getting some articles together once again. Check out my content and leave a comment if you like it, or have an opinion on what I've written about!
