Racing Ferrol vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Racing Ferrol and Sevilla return to action in the Copa del Rey when they go head-to-head at the Estadio de A Malata on Sunday.

Quique Sánchez Flores’ men head into the weekend fresh off the back of a disappointing defeat against Athletic Club in their first game of the year and will be looking to bounce back.

Racing Ferrol continued their quest for automatic promotion to the La Liga as they picked up a 1-0 victory over Real Valladolid in their final game of 2023.

Cristobal Parralo’s side have now won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 1-0 loss against Huesca on December 10 being the exception.

Racing Ferrol, who are currently second in the La Liga table, now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey, where they have brushed aside Marbella and Leganes in the opening two rounds.

Sevilla, on the other hand, were denied a dream start to the new year as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Athletico Bilbao on Thursday.

Flores’ men have now lost five of their last six matches — a run that has seen them drop to 16th place in the La Liga standings, just one point above the relegation zone.

Sevilla return to action in the Copa del Rey, where they kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Quintanar on November 1, five weeks before edging out Atletico Astorga 2-0 in the second round.

Racing Ferrol vs Sevilla Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Racing Ferrol and Sevilla, with Flores' men claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

The La Liga 2 side have lost just one of their last 12 matches across all competitions while claiming eight wins and three draws since October.

Sevilla have lost three of their last four away matches, with a 3-0 victory at Granada on December 19 being the exception.

Racing Ferrol have won their last three home matches and have not lost a competitive game at home since a 2-1 defeat against Alcorcon on December 17.

Racing Ferrol vs Sevilla Prediction

While Sevilla have endured a horror campaign so far, they will be looking to forge ahead in the Copa del Rey. However, Racing Ferrol will not be a pushover, particularly at home where they have been rock-solid.

We predict a cagey affair at the Estadio de A Malata, with the visitors claiming a narrow win in extra time.

Prediction: Racing Ferrol 1-2 Sevilla

Racing Ferrol vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Ferrol have failed to keep a clean sheet in six of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the hosts’ last eight outings)