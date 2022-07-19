Racing Union Luxemburg vs Cukaricki Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Conference League Qualifiers 2022

Serbian outfit Cukaricki will visit to Luxemburg to take on Racing Union Luxemburg in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The visitors have qualified courtesy of finishing third in the Serbian first division last season after slipping out of top-two reckoning. Cukaricki are unbeaten in the pre-season, securing a draw and a win against Schalke and Tambov respectively.

The hosts, meanwhile, finished third in the Luxemburg first division to earn their place in the competition. Union Luxemburg have only played a solitary pre-season friendly against Portuguese opponents Vitoria Guimaraes, which they lost 4-1.

They will come into this contest slightly undercooked and will have to be at their best to thwart their visitors in the first leg.

Racing Union Luxemburg vs Cukaricki Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Racing Union have met Cukaricki on three previous occasions.

Racing Union are yet to win against the Serbian team. The last time the two teams met each other was in the second round of UEFA Europa League qualification in 2016, which Cukaricki won 6-2 over two legs.

Cukaricki have registered only one clean sheet this pre-season.

Cukaricki have never lost any game against a Luxemburg opponent.

Racing Union have conceded ten goals in three clashes against Cukaricki so far.

Racing Union Luxemburg vs Cukaricki Prediction

The Serbian outfit will enter the fixture as the stronger outfit. They have more depth and talent pool compared to Racing Union. However, they may look to rotate their playing XI, as the Serbian first division season has already started to try out different combinations in Europe.

Cukaricki remain a strong team for Racing Union to negotiate. They'll have to be at their best to get anything out of the game. Cukaricki should win this contest and take a lead into the second leg.

Prediction: Cukaricki 3-1 Racing Union Luxemburg.

Racing Union Luxemburg vs Cukaricki Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cukaricki.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Cukaricki have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last two outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes (There have been two or more goals scored in Cukaricki's last two league outings).

