Rafa Benitez sheds light on Liverpool Atletico Madrid tie | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez has revealed that the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid is evenly poised despite the fact that the Reds head into the game at Anfield 1-0 behind on aggregate. An early goal from Saul Niguez meant Jurgen Klopp's side suffered defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano earlier this month, as they were unable to score an away goal despite their best efforts.

Benitez, who is currently at the helm of Dalian Yifang, believes that the power of Anfield will be there for everyone to see, as the Reds have completed several comebacks in recent years to secure qualification.

Speaking to Spanish publication AS, Benitez opined that Los Rojiblancos got their game plan spot on in the first leg, as Liverpool struggled to create goalscoring opportunities.

"Liverpool is a very powerful team. Klopp is a coach who gives a lot of intensity to his teams. But in the first leg, he met an Atlético who knew how to play his game, which is to work well in defence, not to give many options in attack. The second leg will be difficult for both teams."

The 59-year-old, who also won the UEFA Champions League with the Merseyside outfit in 2005, lavished praise on current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, adding that the game will be a close contest with no clear favourites. The reigning European champions host Atleti at Anfield on the 11th of March and the game promises to be an exciting contest, as they aim to overcome a one-goal deficit to secure qualification to the quarter-final stage of the competition.