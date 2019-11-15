Raheem Sterling criticises England fans for booing Joe Gomez

Gomez and Sterling were involved in an argument in England's training camp earlier in the week

Raheem Sterling has come to the defense of his England teammate Joe Gomez, who was booed after coming on in place of Mason Mount in the 70th minute of the Three Lions' 7-0 victory over Montenegro last night.

What happened between Sterling and Gomez?

Gomez and Sterling were involved in an argument at the national team's training base earlier in the week. The Manchester City winger was carrying a slight grudge against Gomez after the two clashed during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend. England manager Gareth Southgate had downplayed the incident and likened the situation to a family problem while omitting Sterling from the team to face Montenegro.

I’ve taken full responsibility and accepted the consequence.

Sterling was seen applauding the Liverpool defender when he came on for Mount. The winger, who is expected to start against Kosovo, took to Twitter and backed his national teammate after hearing the boos.

England boss Southgate also voiced his opinion about the incident after the match and said,

"I don't understand it because no England player should ever be booed. We're a team and Joe has done nothing wrong.

"I've made that clear earlier in the week so I don't understand that. Raheem and him are very close and the whole team are very close so we don't want to see anybody treated in that way.

"No, it's done, it's done we move on. I've said what needs to be said, it's for me now to make sure that Joe's okay."

England will next take on Kosovo on Sunday.