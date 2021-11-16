Raheem Sterling prefers Liverpool return instead of Barcelona switch: Reports

According to El Nacional.cat, Manchester City star Raheem Sterling prefers a return to former club Liverpool over a move to FC Barcelona.

Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in the summer of 2015 after an elaborate contract dispute with his childhood club. Now in his seventh season for the Sky Blues, Sterling has scored 116 goals in 309 appearances. This season, he has started just six games for Manchester City across competitions and has two goals in 15 appearances.

Sterling’s current deal expires in 2023 with multiple reports previously claiming that Manchester City had 'shelved' negotiations over a new contract. He was linked to a potential move to both Barcelona and Arsenal in the summer. However, City reportedly held out on their valuation which was deemed too high by both the clubs.

However, new reports suggest that City will be open to selling him in the January transfer window. Pep Guardiola does not consider the English international an integral part of the team, something that has been reflected in his game time this season.

Sterling is reportedly looking to safeguard his place in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup 2022 squad and would prefers a return to Liverpool over a move to the Blaugrana.

Raheem Sterling has been an integral part of England’s World Cup qualification squad. He has scored five goals in 14 appearances so far in 2021 but is well aware of the competition for places in Southgate’s team.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Manchester City team-mate Jack Grealish are all expected to compete for game time on the wings.

Raheem Sterling was previously reported to be keen on a move to Spanish giants Barcelona, with Arsenal the other club rumored to be in the race during the summer window. However, the winger has now reportedly had his head turned over the prospect of a return to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has been rumored to be on the lookout for a striker to provide competition to the likes of Roberto Firmino and Diego Jota. In recent weeks, Liverpool has been linked with multiple moves including those for the likes of Saša Kalajdžić, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick.

As a result, a potential move for Raheem Sterling appears unlikely in January although stranger things have happened in football. Manchester City are looking to move the winger in the coming window.

