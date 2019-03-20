×
Raheem Sterling deletes 'buy back' tweet about Jadon Sancho

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
286   //    20 Mar 2019, 17:52 IST


Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Borussia Dortmund v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

What is the story?

Manchester City starlet Raheem Sterling deleted a tweet about his England international teammate but of course, the social media fanatics are quick enough to get a screenshot.

The 24-year-old English winger tweeted a picture of himself with Sancho together with the caption of "'So u actually have a buy-back clause?' #AgentRaz on duty" and deleted it within 5 minutes.

In case you didn’t know….

The former Manchester City youngster, Jadon Sancho has been nothing less than sensational since moving to Borussia Dortmund in an £8 million move in 2017. He has already scored 9 goals and also provided 13 assists for the yellow brigade of Germany this season. Hence, all the heavyweights have their eyes set on him. The youngster has emerged as a top target for the Red Devils in the upcoming transfer window.

The speculations in UK intensified a few weeks earlier after Manchester United’s stunning 3-1 victory against PSG at the Parc des Princes. The Trinidad origin winger created a controversy after posting an Instagram story of Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time penalty which gave them the all-important third away goal, by quoting:

“Rashhyyyy”


Sancho's Instagram story
Sancho's Instagram story

The heart of the matter…

Raheem Sterling sparked another possibility of Sancho returning back to the Manchester City after posting a picture of himself and Sancho together on Tweeter and captioned it.

If such a buyback clause did exist then City will get the first preference to bring him back to England while United's all the efforts to sign the youngster will go in vain.

This very deleted tweet sparked a controversy in the UK and people are wondering whether there is a possible reunion on the cards between these two English ace.

Sterling's deleted tweet
Sterling's deleted tweet

What’s Next?

Though these are all speculations and no guaranteed evidence of what will happen next, this very tweet has created a controversy because Sancho has been linked heavily to the red side of Manchester recently. It still remains to be seen whether Sancho will join the Red Devils or will go back to his former club to have a reunion with Sterling and his other former teammates. Sterling and Sancho both are expected to feature for England against the Czech Republic and Montenegro in the upcoming EURO 2020 qualifiers.

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
