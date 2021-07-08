Raja Casablanca vs Kabylie prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederations Cup 2020-21 final 

Raja Casablanca and JS Kabylie will trade tackles in the final of the CAF Confederations Cup on Saturday at the Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou.

The Moroccan champions saw off Egyptian side Pyramids FC on penalties to get to the showpiece event after a goalless aggregate scoreline. Incredibly, they have conceded just one goal in nine matches en-route to the final.

Kabylie were emphatic in a 5-2 aggregate victory over Cameroonian side Coton Sport to progress to the final.

Raja Casablanca will be looking to win their second CAF Confederations Cup title, while Kabylie have not won this iteneration of the competition since it was rebranded.

The winner of the game will earn the right to dispute the CAF Super Cup against either Al Ahly or Kaizer Chiefs.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Raja Casablanca vs Kabylie Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on the continent on four previous occasions and Raja Casablanca have a slightly better record with two wins to their name.

JS Kabylie were victorious on one occasion, while their sole draw came in their most recent meeting - a goalless stalemate on matchday four of Group D in the 2019-20 CAF Champions League.

Raja Casablanca come into the clash on the back of a three-game winless run domestically. Kabylie have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Raja Casablanca form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

JS Kabylie form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Raja Casablanca vs Kabylie Team News

Raja Casablanca

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the three-time African champions.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Kabylie

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Algerians.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Raja Casablanca vs Kabylie Predicted XI

Raja Casablanca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anas Zniti (GK); Abdeljalil Jbira, Ilias Haddad, Marouane Hadhoudi, Abdelilah Madkour; Zakaria El Wardi, Omar Arjoune; Soufiane Rahimi, Abdelilah Hafidi, Mahmoud Benhalib; Ben Malango

JS Kabylie Predicted XI (4-5-1): Oussama Benbout (GK); Walid Bencherifa, Badreddine Souyad, Ahmed Abdesslem, Ahmed Kerroum; Rida Bensayah, Aziz Benabdi, Juba Oukaci, Mohamed Benchaira, Malik Raiah; Zakaria Boulahia

Raja Casablanca vs Kabylie Prediction

The fact that this is a final to be played on a neutral ground means that both managers are likely to set their teams up in a compact system. Raja Casablanca's run to the final has been founded on a watertight defense and another defensive approach can be expected.

The two teams are almost evenly-matched in terms of pedigree and quality of players and we can expect a tight contest in Benin Republic. We are predicting the two sides to cancel themselves out, with Raja triumphing on penalties.

Prediction: Raja Casablanca 1-1 JS Kabylie (4-3 on penalties)

Also See: Yokohama F. Marinos vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Shardul Sant