Ranking Cristiano Ronaldo's Top 5 goals last season

Cristian Ronaldo attempts a bicycle kick in the FC Barcelona v Real Madrid game in the 1st Leg of the Supercopa de Espana, at Camp Nou, on August 13, 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo has always shown his ability to score even though he might find himself goal drought every once in a while.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is always there to shut down criticism about him. Once he starts scoring, there's nothing that can stop the machine.

Last season he scored 26 goals in 27 games in LaLiga after missing the first five matches due to a suspension. Impressively, the Portuguese were able to score almost in every game after his return and led Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League for the third straight year.

Now, Ronaldo has moved to Italy to play for Juventus, but he was clearly struggling initially with no goals in the Serie A so far.

This list is a friendly reminder of what Cristiano Ronaldo can do when he is on a good day, here are his top five goals last season:

#5 vs Barcelona (Super Copa)

If it's a better way for Ronaldo to begin a season scoring against his long-term rival Barcelona, it is difficult to know what would it be.

The Madrid's former striker destroyed the Catalan club in the first leg after dribbling Gerard Pique and deliver a tremendous shot from almost outside the box.

It was his 16th goal against Barcelona in his career and also helped Real Madrid win 2-1 at Camp Nou to take the advantage in the series.

Madrid eventually won the Super Cup after defeating Barcelona 2-0 in the second leg without Ronaldo on the team.

