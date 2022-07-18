Rakow Czestochowa vs Astana Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifying 2022-23

Kazakh outfit Astana will pay a visit to Poland to take on Rakow Czestochowa in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts have qualified for the Conference League qualifiers after finishing fifth last season. Meanwhile, the visitors qualified by finishing third in Kazakhstan's top division.

Rakow have enjoyed a topsy-turvy pre-season, losing two of their four friendlies, with one ending in a win against Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk. Meanwhile, Astana are coming into the game slightly undercooked, as it'll be their first match since their last league outing against Warta Poznan in April earlier this year.

Rakow Czestochowa vs Astana Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

It will only be the second clash between the two teams.

They faced off against each other in a friendly in 2017, which ended goalless.

Astana have not beaten Polish opponents in their two most recent encounters since 2017.

Astana's only clean sheet against a Polish opponent came in that friendly against Rakow in the 2015-16 pre-season. Their last two clashes against Polish rivals saw them concede more than two goals in each game.

Rakow have never lost against a Kazakh team.

Astana have not kept a clean sheet in their four pre-season games.

They have conceded more than two goals in each of their last three friendlies.

It'll be the first time these teams will be up against each other in an European tie.

Rakow Czestochowa vs Astana Prediction

This game overwhelmingly favours the Polish outfit who have a stronger squad at their disposal besides their quality of football. Their record against their Kazakh rivals is second to none.

Astana will have a tough task on their hands when they visit Poland. They will have to play out of their skins to salvage any advantage ahead of their home leg. Rakow are expected to win the first leg convincingly.

Prediction: Astana 1-4 Rakow Czestochowa.

Rakow Czestochowa vs Astana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rakow.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Astana have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 1.5 goals - Yes (There have been two or more goals scored in each of Astana's last three pre-season games).

